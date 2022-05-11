RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.83-1.87 EPS.

RNG traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.02. 33,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,781. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,431,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.