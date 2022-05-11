RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.990-2.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

RNG stock traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. 3,329,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,377. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

