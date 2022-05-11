RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,393. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

