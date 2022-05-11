RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Lowered to C$24.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RIOCF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.