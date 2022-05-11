Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.55. Riskified shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 771 shares changing hands.

RSKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

