Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

