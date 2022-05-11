RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the April 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE OPP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,574. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.