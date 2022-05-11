RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the April 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE OPP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,574. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.