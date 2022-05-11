Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.89

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 22.89 and last traded at 23.50, with a volume of 267560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 28.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 83.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

