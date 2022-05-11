Robert W. Baird Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $100.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.70.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

