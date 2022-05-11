Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00.

HOOD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 31,518,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,407,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

