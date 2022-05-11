Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.47.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $362,598,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

