Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 7.8% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $25.01. 555,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,116,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

