Rocket Vault Price Hits $0.0651 on Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00552877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,674.31 or 2.00636662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.36 or 0.07052235 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

