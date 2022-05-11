Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,428 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Ross Stores worth $198,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $131.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

