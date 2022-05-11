Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Boosted by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 204.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 74,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.