Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of RUBY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 844,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,529. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein bought 30,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 220.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 84,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 50,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 133.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.