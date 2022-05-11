RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. RumbleON updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RumbleON stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,912. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $252.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

