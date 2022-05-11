Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and $472,771.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,283.02 or 1.00144644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

