Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $32.79

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $29.50. Ryerson shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 38,243 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

