Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 109584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Sabre Gold Mines from C$0.37 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13. The company has a market cap of C$34.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

