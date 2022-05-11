Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 322,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,752,651 shares.The stock last traded at $7.54 and had previously closed at $7.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,503. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sabre by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 258,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

