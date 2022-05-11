Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 54,304 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $93.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

