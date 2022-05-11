Sageworth Trust Co Has $29,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 573,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.