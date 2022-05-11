Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Salesforce by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.27. 7,050,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,191. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.83 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.76.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,822,819. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

