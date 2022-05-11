Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 3.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56. Approximately 184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53.
About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPF)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.