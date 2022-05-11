Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 3.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56. Approximately 184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

