SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Up 8.7%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86. Approximately 2,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 894,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $692.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 53.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.