Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.62

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.62 and last traded at C$26.22, with a volume of 559987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.82.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.42.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.6000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.59%.

In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,276,893.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

