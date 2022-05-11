Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.04 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 6797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$944.56 million and a P/E ratio of 78.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.32%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

