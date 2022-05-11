Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schaeffler stock remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

