Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SDGR. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

