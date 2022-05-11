Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,572 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

