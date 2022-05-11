Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after acquiring an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after acquiring an additional 267,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. 219,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,924. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.