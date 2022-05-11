SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

SciPlay stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

