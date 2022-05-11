Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

