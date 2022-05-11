Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,100 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $927.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

