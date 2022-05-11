Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

Shares of GNRC opened at $223.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.10 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

