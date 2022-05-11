Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,106 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

PPL stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

