Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.50.

BIO stock opened at $490.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.13 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.