Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

