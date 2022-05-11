Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.13. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.