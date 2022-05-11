Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Semrush updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 30,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,855. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 2.53. Semrush has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

Get Semrush alerts:

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.