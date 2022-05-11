Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.56

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 8830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock worth $3,340,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
