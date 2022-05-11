Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.56

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 8830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock worth $3,340,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

