SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Specifically, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on S. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

