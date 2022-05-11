Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

SERA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 273,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

