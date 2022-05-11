Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.61 Per Share

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($1.91).

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177 ($2.18).

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($217,493.53).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

