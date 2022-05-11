Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will report $6.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $5.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $171.39 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $318.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

MCRB traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 895,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,431. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 274,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

