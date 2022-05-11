Serum (SRM) Trading Down 41.5% Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Serum has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $313.26 million and approximately $108.84 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003975 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,937.44 or 1.00005310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00103457 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.