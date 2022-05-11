ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.74.

NYSE NOW opened at $432.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.56 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $406,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,007 shares of company stock worth $12,332,620. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.