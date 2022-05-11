SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.70

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 78365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGSOY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,150.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.5118 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

SGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

