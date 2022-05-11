SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.70

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 78365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGSOY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,150.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.
SGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SGS (SGSOY)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.