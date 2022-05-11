Shaw Communications Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

SJR traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 64,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,344. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after buying an additional 97,875 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

